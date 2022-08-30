NBA 2K23: release date and time, pre-orders... The news

The most famous football game license returns for a 2023 edition placed under the sign of legends. Finally from THE legend of basketball, I named Michael Jordan, who will be in the spotlight of this next iteration.

[Updated on August 30, 2022 at 3:36 p.m.] 2K Games is back to spin the ball a little for us in this back-to-school season 2023. The giant American publisher is once again offering us an NBA 2K game for this 2022-2023 season which will promises to be quite explosive. While Boston is back in force, determined to get its championship rings and seriously ruin the hopes of Milwaukee on the East side, Golden State leaves as a huge favorite on the West side for a new season in the hands of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. A great show poster that has something to dream about, and spice up an NBA 2K23 that players are waiting for at the turn. Indeed the 2K Games license has suffered for a while from its lack of ambition and innovation and could really use a boost, in the form of a successful 2K23. We cross fingers.

The G.O.A.T is back. The NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition will honor the biggest star in basketball history, a tribute to the essential number 23, legend of the Chicago Bulls. While gameplay footage is sparse in this one-minute sequence, it's not lacking in showmanship and manages to tickle the excitement of game fans despite the quality of previous NBA 2K iterations. Indeed, the memory of a glorious NBA 2K11 floats in the memory, the last game from 2K Games to have honored the legendary back of the Chicago Bulls. Moreover, the 10 Jordan challenges should be back in this edition since 2K Games has been announced to have updated and modernized them for the occasion. If pre-orders for the game start on July 7, we will have to wait a little longer to find out more about its content.

Minimal 2K-side communication on NBA 2K23 in-game content. You might as well not expect major technological revolutions, the game remaining cross-gen by releasing both on Xbox One and PS4 as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series. Beyond that, 2K23 will once again feature Michael Jordan Challenges. These ten missions introduced in NBA 2K11 invite you to relive the most important moments of the career of the six-time NBA champion. We find there his famous playoff match against the Celtics in 1986, the NBA Finals in 1991 or his 69 points against the Cavaliers in 1990. As much experience as it will be possible to relive directly in 2K23.

If you want to buy 2K23 before its release, know that you will benefit from the various pre-order bonuses attached to the game:

We told you just above, but we already know that we can pre-order NBA 2K23 from July 7th. An order that may have to be carried out blindly, as information on the game is currently limited. It is known that 2K23 will include a Michael Jordan Edition and a Championship Edition, although the latter is not expected to be released outside of the United States as it will contain one year of access to NBA TV broadcasts. As for the release date of NBA 2K23, the game will arrive in stores and on the web on September 9, directly on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.