Israel-Hamas war: soon a truce?

New negotiations for a truce in the Gaza Strip are taking place this Sunday, March 3, in Cairo. The Hamas delegation must give an official response to the proposal drawn up by the mediating countries at the end of January.

As Ramadan approaches, which will begin on Sunday March 10, negotiations for a truce in the fighting in the Gaza Strip resumed this Sunday March 3 in Cairo. A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt on Saturday March 2 to give an “official response” to a proposed truce plan drawn up by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, which have positioned themselves as mediators since the start of the conflict, reports TF1 Info.

The deal was “more or less accepted” by Israel, an official in Washington said. “The ball is in Hamas’s court,” he continued on Saturday. “If Israel agrees to Hamas's demands, which include the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid, this could pave the way for an agreement within the next twenty-four or forty-eight hours.” , said a senior official of the Palestinian Islamist movement. After five months, the war has left more than 30,000 dead in the Gaza Strip, including 90 in the last twenty-four hours, the majority civilians, according to the latest report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health published this Sunday, March 3. The survivors are threatened with starvation. On Saturday March 2, the United States dropped the first sixty-six humanitarian aid packages, containing more than 38,000 meals, in a joint operation with Jordan, the site relays.