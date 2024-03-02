Accident on the A6: After the death of a teenage girl, an investigation opened for “involuntary manslaughter”

A teenage girl died this Sunday March 3 following an accident on a bus transporting a summer camp that occurred overnight. The driver “thinks he dozed off”. An investigation was opened for “homicide and involuntary injuries”.

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, at 1:40 a.m., a coach carrying around fifty people, including forty-one teenagers and children aged 5 to 15, rolled over on its side in the middle of the A6 motorway. A teenager died this Sunday March 3 following an accident near Eguilly (Côte-d'Or). Leaving from Andelys, in Eure, the vehicle was to reach Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes in the Alps, explains Le Parisien.

The reasons for the accident are “still unknown”, the prefecture said daily. The driver “thinks he dozed off”. An investigation has been opened for “homicide and involuntary injuries”

Five adults and six minors were slightly injured and one adult was more seriously injured without life-threatening injuries. Seventy firefighters and forty-three emergency engines were involved in the operation. Their repatriation is organized in conjunction with the Eure prefecture.