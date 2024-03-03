How do you know when to change your car tires? A 1 euro coin is enough

It is possible to know when to change worn car tires with a simple one euro coin.

Tires, like brakes, are essential for the safety of a car and therefore its occupants. The sudden puncture of a tire on the road can lead to a dangerous situation as it is not easy to control the trajectory of your vehicle, especially at high speed, on a highway for example. So, it is best to check the wear of your tires from time to time. Few motorists do this even though some tire manufacturers advise checking them once a month and before each long journey.

To know if a tire is worn, you should measure the depth of the tread. The tread is the rubber part that comes into direct contact with the road. It usually consists of grooves that help provide optimal grip on different road surfaces and in various weather conditions. On a classic new tire (we're not talking about winter or 4-season tires), the tread depth measures on average 8 millimeters. Automotive experts estimate that a tire no longer adheres to the road once it no longer exceeds 1.6 millimeters. Vehicle control and braking distance are then seriously affected.

The proper tool for measuring tread depth is the depth gauge. Many car owners don't have one, but there is a little trick to determining its wear and tear with a simple 1 euro coin. The gold part of this piece – the one that forms the border – measures 3 millimeters. When you insert it into a groove in the tire, you can tell that the tread depth is still more than 3 millimeters if the gold part is no longer visible. Conversely, if gold protrudes from the rubber, it is time to consider replacing the tire.

With this method, it is possible to check the wear of your car tires in a few seconds and at any time as long as you have a one euro coin in your pocket. A tire's tread is designed to shed water, snow or mud and to provide maximum vehicle traction while ensuring even tire wear. Please note that in the event of a roadside inspection, driving with tires that are too smooth is punishable by a fine of 135 euros. It's better to use your little coin to save money, and change your tires when necessary to ensure your safety and that of other road users.