Snow: 3 departments placed on orange avalanche alert by Météo-France

Météo-France warns of the risk of avalanches this Monday March 4. Three departments have been placed on orange vigilance and nine remain on yellow vigilance at the start of the week.

At 6 a.m. this Monday, snowy precipitation is forecast for Mercantour, the border areas of the Haute-Maurienne and Queyras massifs. Avalanches near the Italian border are to be expected. The probability of spontaneous avalanche outbreaks remains "high" until Monday morning (avalanche risk index of 4 on a scale of 5). The amounts of snow expected around 2500m altitude from Sunday morning until Monday morning are approximately 1m.

Savoie, Hautes-Alpes and Alpes Maritimes are the three departments still placed on orange avalanche alert this Monday, March 4 in the morning. The Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Haute-Garonne, Ariège, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Corsica in the south and north as well as Isère and Haute-Savoie are placed on yellow alert for avalanches.

In the border areas of Haute-Maurienne and Queyras, 90 cm of fresh snow is expected, despite the drop in intensity. “Very large avalanches are expected until Monday morning” indicates Météo-France. Above 2000m in Mercantour, fresh snow accumulations have reached 80cm since Sunday morning. The precipitation continues until Monday morning. The probability of very large avalanche outbreaks continues. Note, "on all these massifs, certain avalanches could affect mountain infrastructures and threaten mountain roads in the usual corridors" concludes Météo-France.