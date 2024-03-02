On the TV program: this punchy film is a must-see in your life

A strong and essential French film can be seen on television in the coming days. This is the event not to be missed on the TV program this week.

While the question of including abortion in the Constitution is a hot topic, it is possible to discover an essential film on this subject on television. Shocking, harsh but essential, this is the film not to be missed on the small screen this week.

Visit France 2 this Tuesday March 5, 2024 to discover the event. Released in 2021, this adaptation of the eponymous novel by Annie Ernaux (published in 2000) is directed by Audrey Diwan. The feature film notably won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival, the most prestigious award at the Italian festival.

The event follows the obstacle course of Anne, a brilliant student from modest social origins, who becomes pregnant in 1963. Contraception and abortion are then prohibited by law. But determined to continue her studies, the young woman is ready to take all the risks to end her pregnancy, even if it means putting her life in danger or ending up in prison.

At the casting stage, the event revealed the 24-year-old Franco-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei to the general public. Thanks to her performance, she won the César for Most Promising Actress in 2022 as well as the Lumière Prize for Best Actress. In front of her, the public can recognize Pio Marmaï, Sandrine Bonnaire, Anna Mouglalis, or even Luàna Bajrami.

By returning to the time when abortion was illegal and following this protagonist in her journey strewn with pitfalls, The event proves, by example and experience, the importance of the right to abortion everywhere in the world. When it was released in September 2021, this drama knocked out the press and spectators. The event was "an aesthetic and political gesture of cinema" for Cinemateaser, "an emotional shock" for La Voix du Nord", "an extremely just in its harshness” for Les Fiches du cinéma, “a striking, overwhelming, unforgettable experience” for Télé-Loisirs.

Let us also remember that the feature film was released in a context where abortion was being questioned in the United States. Six months later, the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which guaranteed the right to termination of pregnancy throughout the United States, was overturned, leaving each state free to practice its own policy. Since then, 14 American states have banned abortion in their territory.

To discover The event on television, go to France 2 on Tuesday March 5, 2024. The film is broadcast on the second public service channel from 9:10 p.m.