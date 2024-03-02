Snow: Météo-France warns of the risk of avalanche

This Sunday, March 3, Météo-France calls for caution. Three departments have been placed on orange avalanche alert and ten others on yellow alert until this evening.

At 9 a.m., Météo-France recorded between 4 and 10 centimeters of snow at low altitude and up to 50 centimeters at 2,000 meters across Ardèche, Haute-Loire, Loire, Lozère and even the Alpes-Maritimes , this Sunday, March 3. A cold bottom will remain in the south-eastern quarter of the country from Sunday to Monday and heavy snowfall is still expected in the afternoon.

“Snowfall will be significant, at altitude, on most of the country's massifs, you will have to be attentive to the risk of avalanches,” warns Météo-France, which calls on skiers, walkers and motorists to be as careful as possible. great caution.

“The risk is high, level 4/5”, according to the meteorological service, reports TF1 Info. Ten departments in the Pyrenees and the Alps have been placed on yellow alert for avalanches. Savoie, Hautes-Alpes and Alpes-Maritimes have been placed on orange alert until the end of the day, specifies Le Huffpost. The Pyrénées-Atlantiques prefecture has, for its part, issued an avalanche risk bulletin at level 4 in Barétous, Ossau and Aspe, specifies Sud Ouest.

Last Sunday, February 25, four people died in an avalanche that occurred at an altitude of 1,600 meters in the Sancy massif (Puy-de-Dôme). This is the heaviest toll in the last thirty years in Auvergne.