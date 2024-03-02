European elections: Jordan Bardella officially launches his campaign, Marine Le Pen joins his list

Between tackling Macron and dubbing Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, head of the National Rally list for the 2024 European elections, officially launched his campaign from Marseille, this Sunday, March 3.

Near the Vélodrome, Jordan Bardella was expecting up to 6,000 people at Parc Chanot for his first campaign meeting. The head of the National Rally list in the European elections entered the stage alongside Marine Le Pen, who did him the honor of letting him speak last, reports TF1 info. . “My dear Jordan, you know, the responsibility that falls to us is history that entrusts it to us. This is why I enthusiastically agree to accompany you,” declared Marine Le Pen on stage, he showing all her support, before announcing that she will be part of the list led by the young president of the RN and concluding her speech with the slogan chosen for the campaign: "So that France returns, so that Europe revives ."

A speech marked by strong criticism of the policies of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. “Since he has been in power, directly for seven years, indirectly since 2007, Emmanuel Macron has never stopped deconstructing what makes France. […] Education, debt, housing, internal and external security, research science, health, nothing stands up anymore,” denounced the former presidential candidate.

A few months before the European elections, which will be held in June, the National Rally has also shown its disagreement with the policies of the European Union: "It should undoubtedly exchange its motto 'United in diversity' for the slogan 'Everything must disappear'... even our memory", castigated Marine Le Pen

As the Agricultural Show closes its doors this evening, the RN did not fail to reiterate its support for the mobilization of farmers. “Dear farmers, France loves you!” insisted Jordan Bardella, who distinguished himself during the agricultural crisis, increasing the number of trips alongside farmers.

Earlier, his mentor had underlined the link between the demands of farmers and the beliefs of the RN. “I see in the peasant revolt which is taking place throughout Europe […] the perfect expression of our ideas. The attachment to our roots, the need for recognition of work, the refusal of crazy mercantile logic, the principle of justice exchange, sovereignty and food security", relays TF1 info.

Jordan Bardella, at the top of the voting intention polls for the European elections on June 9, could benefit from the peasant electorate. “Opinion surveys show that there has been a movement in the agricultural world towards a part of the extreme right,” acknowledged Arnaud Rousseau, president of the majority agricultural union, the FNSEA, this Sunday March 3 on BFMTV.