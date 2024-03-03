Ireland seeks two people to live on a dream island, all expenses paid

Is this dream job for you? Two candidates are being sought to become caretakers on a sublime Irish island, with all costs included in the position.

Have you ever wanted to escape, far from the noise of cities, or from your daily life? If so, this job ad is for you. For a few months, volunteers to withdraw from the world can apply for a most original job. The Irish island of Great Blasket, famous for its lush nature, located in the southwest of Ireland, off the coast of Dingle, is looking for its two new tenants. The proposed missions are simple and attractive: welcoming tourists visiting the island, managing the café and accommodation.

“We are looking for the next duo to run the Great Blasket Island café and accommodation,” write Billy and Alice, who posted the job offer. "Your role is to manage the café and 4 lodges on Great Blasket Island. This involves meeting and greeting overnight guests, serving tea and coffee to day visitors and ensuring that daily tasks are respected", it is specified, emphasizing the fact that it is a job and not a vacation. "We are looking for a hard-working, responsible and trustworthy duo with great interpersonal skills and initiative. Please note, this is not a holiday job. The season can be VERY busy and you will be on your feet most of the day. day,” the ad states.

To ensure these missions, in addition to a salary, "all food and meals are included in the position", but not "alcohol and toiletries". Two people are needed for this job, preferably a couple, specifies the ad, since the two people will share the same room. This mission lasts seven months: from April 1, 2024 to October 1, 2024.

Please note that in the event of bad weather, crossings may be canceled and therefore both people would find themselves on forced rest. Fluent English is required, Irish would be "terrific." Applications are now closed for 2024, but those for the following year will open soon.

An Blascaod Mór, Irish translation of Great Blasket Island, is an islet of nature, stretching 6 kilometers long and rising up to 292 meters above sea level, creating a stunning landscape of rugged cliffs , beaches and greenery. There have been no year-round residents since 1954, making it the perfect place for anyone who wants, or needs, to temporarily retreat from the world - or escape justice or taxes.

The island had, at its peak, 175 inhabitants, dropping to just 22 in 1953. That year, the Irish government issued orders to evacuate Great Blasket Island for several reasons, including the fact that the island's aging population he island had no access to emergency services, especially during increasingly harsh winters. The last family to leave the rock was the Ó Suilleabháin family, who returned to "mainland" Ireland in 1954.

Since then, Great Blasket Island has become a nature reserve. It is notably a protected breeding site for gray seals and is home to some 13 species of seabirds.