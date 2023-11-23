Boulanger is dropping the price of this laptop for Black Friday, be careful it's going to go quickly

Are you looking for an inexpensive laptop? This flash offer appeared on Boulanger will make you smile...

The hunt for a laptop PC is raging this Black Friday. There are numerous offers on the web but if you are looking for a recognized PC at an affordable price, Boulanger is probably the place to head this Friday morning. The site stands out with an exceptional promotion on the Lenovo Ideapad 1 laptop. This model, appreciated for its excellent quality/price ratio, has seen a significant price drop, going from 799 euros to only 549 euros! Or -31%...

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16 GB RAM, the Lenovo Ideapad 1 ensures a smooth experience, whether for office work or multimedia entertainment. Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen and AMD Radeon Graphics graphics card guarantee remarkable image quality for watching films and series.

With a storage capacity of 512 GB, this PC is also capable of storing a large amount of data. Additionally, it is easily transportable thanks to its light weight of 1.6 kg and compact dimensions. The promised battery life is 7 hours, which makes it a good travel companion. And if you still need a reason to give in, know that Boulanger adds an additional 50 euros reduction when you take back your old computer.