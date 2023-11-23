Black Friday vacuum cleaner: crazy prices on Dyson vacuum cleaners and robot vacuum cleaners

BLACK FRIDAY VACUUM CLEANER. Black Friday is here! For 24 hours, take advantage of mega promotions to buy a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a robot vacuum cleaner, or a high-performance stick vacuum cleaner at a reduced price.

It's the big day! All day long, the editorial team will share with you the best offers of the day on the most sought-after categories of vacuum cleaners during Black Friday:

Like every year, Black Friday is the commercial operation which brings together the best promotions. Now is the time to invest if you need to change your vacuum cleaner. We scoured different sites like Darty, La Fnac, Boulanger, Amazon, etc. and here is what we found for you:

Hurry up, if you wait too long, you risk missing out on the best promotions.

Vacuum cleaner promotions are off to a strong start. Here are the top offers not to be missed for Black Friday.

Cleaning from your sofa is possible thanks to robot vacuum cleaners. These are the best when it comes to keeping your floors/carpets clean without moving too much. They can be a valuable tool for floor maintenance in most homes. If the price can hold you back, Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in this type of device. You won't regret it, especially if you're short on time or simply hate vacuuming.

The Dyson brand remains one of the market leaders in vacuum cleaners. Everyone dreams of having a Dyson vacuum cleaner to make their work easier at home. But the price puts off many people! Here is a selection of the best models on sale for Black Friday.

If you don't want to spend half your salary on a vacuum cleaner, this selection is for you. We have unearthed for you some offers and devices with the best value for money during Black Friday.

Rowenta is a very good vacuum cleaner brand that appeals to a wide audience. Less expensive than Dyson, they are just as effective. Here are the best deals of the day.

Bissel vacuum cleaners are revolutionizing the world of cleaning. Multifunction, they vacuum, wash and dry. They are particularly effective on rugs and carpets. If you want efficiency, the Bissels are for you. If their price is high, Black Friday is a good time to invest.

Cordless vacuum cleaners have maintained their position as the best-selling product because they are inherently convenient and easier to transport from room to room compared to canister vacuum cleaners.

Promotions on Dyson vacuum cleaners and robot vacuum cleaners are highly sought after and merchants have understood this well. To avoid being fooled, remember to compare prices on different sites. Indeed, some have the strategy of increasing their prices a few days before the promotions, in order to make you believe in a bigger discount. A wise consumer is worth two.