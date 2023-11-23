800 euros less for Black Friday! The offer not to be missed for this Acer Nitro Gaming PC

Let's go for Black Friday with a completely crazy offer on the Acer Nitro Gaming PC.

It's the big day this Friday, November 24. While most sites have been offering promotions for several days and even several weeks for some, Black Friday has officially launched in France. For the occasion, Gaming PCs will be particularly scrutinized for those who want to change their equipment or if some want to give a nice gift in anticipation of Christmas. For the good plan for this day, we have selected the Acer Nitro AN16 Gaming PC. Intended for both professionals and gamers, this computer will be the perfect combination for your days between work and relaxation.

As the brand indicates, with its 16-inch WQXGA screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and its refresh rate of 165 Hz, you will experience an unrivaled immersive experience for your games. The AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS processor, which has 8 cores clocked at 3.2 GHz and up to 4.75 GHz and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card add credence to this laptop. On the other hand, as always, its 512 GB of SSD storage are relatively small but will still allow you to have good storage if you are not too greedy.

If you need a new PC to be able to play your favorite games, the Black Friday period is often conducive to good deals, particularly on large high-tech devices. Very often, laptops and gaming PCs display crazy discounts to allow as many people as possible to acquire this type of device. But be careful, owning a gaming PC comes at a cost and even if Black Friday has big discounts, it's not always easy to get one. This is why we have made a selection of the best offers of the moment in our dedicated article.