“Don’t give this to your dog or cat!” - A veterinarian warns of a very common practice

Most pet owners have already done this and yet giving this food to their dog or cat is not recommended.

A common practice among pet owners should in fact be absolutely banned. This consists of simply giving cow's milk to kittens or puppies, or even to adult pets. Speaking on a Spanish television show, Victor Algra, a renowned veterinarian, clearly expressed that this habit is "not recommended" and even "incorrect."

The specialist recalls in particular that "we must not forget that they are mammals and that each mammal must consume its own mother's milk." According to the professional, cow's milk is not sufficiently balanced for the nutritional needs of cats and dogs. In addition, the latter can cause significant digestive problems such as pain, diarrhea and vomiting. The risks of poisoning vary depending on the quantity ingested and the weight of the animal.

However, he concedes that in an emergency situation, cow's milk can be used temporarily, but this should not become a habit. “We can give it to them for a little while, but it’s not ideal,” he insists. He recommends that owners who already do this regularly replace cow's milk as soon as possible with a more suitable alternative. More suitable commercial substitutes exist, such as formula milk specially formulated for dogs and cats.

Beyond the issue of milk, other common foods are dangerous for our four-legged friends. Chocolate, containing theobromine, is known to be very toxic to them and can be fatal in relatively small amounts. Garlic and onion can cause hemolytic anemia, caffeine can cause dangerous palpitations, and raw potatoes can lead to kidney stones.

Furthermore, foods such as avocado, canned tuna, grapes and alcohol should also be avoided. They can cause pancreatic inflammation, heart or kidney problems and various intestinal problems. And for cats, tuna can even be addictive.

This warning from the veterinarian is a salutary reminder that feeding practices we consider safe for humans can be harmful to our pets. Caution and information are therefore essential to ensure their well-being and health. It is always best to consult a veterinarian before introducing a new food into your pet's diet, especially if in doubt.