At 57, this actor from a cult series is voted Sexiest Man of 2023

People magazine has revealed the name of the celebrity voted “Sexiest Man” of 2023. And this year, it’s an actor revealed in a TV series who won such an honor.

It is a title that is highly coveted every year – and particularly scrutinized. After Paul Rudd and Chris Evans, it is no longer an actor from the Marvel stable who is voted “Sexiest Man of the Year”. In 2023, the American magazine People decided to give this honor to an actor revealed in a cult television series.

His role in Grey's Anatomy earned him the nickname "Doctor Mammour" (or Doctor McDreamy in English). The creators of the medical series made no mistake, since Patrick Dempsey received the title of Sexiest Man of the Year 2023.

The 57-year-old actor known for the role of Dr. Derek Shepherd "was completely shocked" when he heard the news. “Then it honestly made me laugh, I thought it was a joke,” he added.

And to complete with humor: “I have always been the maid of honor in life, never the bride, he confided. I had never even imagined finding myself one day in this posture, so my ego is very good"

With this award, Patrick Dempsey is delighted to have "the visibility necessary to have a positive impact", particularly for his center which helps cancer patients and their loved ones.

If Patrick Dempsey remained in people's minds as the neurosurgeon from Grey's Anatomy for 11 years, his career is not limited to his role in the medical series still broadcast on television.

He was also seen in several romantic comedies, such as Once Upon a Time, The Best Man, Valentine's Day or Bridget Jones Baby.

When he is not the love interest of a romantic film, Patrick Dempsey shines in other registers. He thus played the leading role in the series The Truth About the Harry Québert Affair, adapted from the successful bestseller. We also saw him in the series Devils.