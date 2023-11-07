Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday November 8, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Will the 12 million euros in this Loto draw find a buyer this Wednesday, November 8, 2023? Today's results will tell!

[Updated November 8, 2023 at 7:17 p.m.] With 12 million euros at stake this Wednesday evening, the Française des jeux (FDJ) should attract players! But participants can rest assured, it is not the number of players that affects their chance of finding the Loto result. Their luck depends on the number of combinations which does not change from one draw to another. Whether the Loto draw offers the minimum jackpot that can be put into play, i.e. two million euros, or a larger sum such as the 12 million euros of this Wednesday evening, your chances of finding the results of the day in playing only one and only combination are always of the order of one in 19,068,840.

What numbers to bet on? This is the question everyone is asking. While some prefer not to make the choice themselves, opting for the flash option which automatically generates a combination, others opt for numbers that are familiar to them. A date of birth, a date of marriage, a date of... divorce (why not, after all), it is also possible to take inspiration from the numbers written on the jerseys of your favorite players or even... from your license plate number registration or geolocation coordinates. The important thing is to believe in it and, above all, to validate your grid before 8:15 p.m. on the day of the draw!

Did you know ? Since Monday, the FDJ has been offering a new game called EuroDreams. Eight countries participate in the draws which now take place every Monday and Thursday. In addition to France, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Portugal are taking part in this lottery which allows the eventual winner to win up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. The grid is sold for 2.50 euros. The combination consists of six numbers, to be chosen from 40, and a Dream number, to be checked from the five possible. As with the Loto, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. on the day of the drawing.