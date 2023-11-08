AEK Athens – OM: on which channel and at what time to watch the Marseille match in the Europa League?

For the fourth day of the group stage of the Europa League, this Wednesday, November 9, OM travels to Greece, on the pitch of AEK Athens. A success would bring Marseille closer to qualifying for the next round.

Winner two weeks ago against the Greek team (3-1), at the Orange Vélodrome, Marseille dreams of a double during this AEK Athens - OM. If successful, the Gigot gang (1st) could take a big step towards qualification. But, she must be wary of this team (2nd, 4 points), which was notably able to win against Brighton during the first day of the Europa League group stage.

At a press conference, Gennaro Gattuso warned his players. "Regarding this AEK Athens - OM, it's going to be very difficult. In Marseille, we had our supporters with us, tomorrow, it will be hell. We will have to be 100% in this stadium against a team with players adapted to the style of play that we ask of them."

Unfortunately, the Olympians experienced two big blows with the combined absences of Rongier (knee) and Aubameyang (edema): “They are very important players in the group, regretted Chancel Mbemba. But injuries happen. We have "We need fighters. The most important thing is the group. We are first and foremost here to defend the OM flag."

As part of this 4th day of the group stage, the Europa League offers an enticing poster: AEK Athens – OM. This game will kick off at 9:00 p.m. at the OPAP Arena by Mr. Nyberg.

As is the case for all Marseille posters in the Europa League, you will have the choice of channel to watch this AEK Athens – OM. This match will be broadcast by Canal Football and W9.

To follow AEK Athens - OM streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have two options. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to MyCanal which will allow you to join Canal Foot. Otherwise, for free, you can register on 6play.