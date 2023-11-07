Star Academy: which candidates risk elimination on Saturday November 11?

Three candidates risk elimination following the evaluations this Wednesday, November 8. They will have to defend their place during the next bonus, Saturday evening on TF1.

The Star Academy 2023 candidates experienced their first evaluations this week. On the theme "personal history", the 13 students had to defend their place in front of their teachers. Their performances were broadcast in the daily newspaper this Wednesday, November 8, 2023, on TF1.

At the end of these performances, the teachers led by Michael Goldman nominated the three candidates nominated this week: Louis, Djebril and Margot. One of them will be eliminated on Saturday evening during the second prime, broadcast at 9:10 p.m. on TF1. They will each have to defend their place in the adventure with a performance.

You can now vote to save your favorite candidate from this 2023 season of Star Academy. Simply send an SMS to 71 500 or call 34 80 and enter the number of the candidate you wish to see again at the Château de Dammarie-les-Lys: 1 for Djebril, 2 for Louis and 3 for Margot.

The other Star Academy candidates are guaranteed to continue the adventure the following week. During these evaluations, some sparked debate among teachers, between the convinced and the disappointed.

If Helena touched Adeline Toniutti and Cécile Chaduteau by revealing that she lost her big brother when she was five years old but did not convince Michael Goldman, Victorien revealed that he had armor around him and seduced the teachers with his vocal performance.

For his part, Pierre de Brauer fell in love with the performance of Julien, who lost his father, and Lola let herself be overcome by emotion during his performance. Overall, faculty were disappointed by the casualness of some candidates.