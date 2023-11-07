Champions League 2023: for Lens, a match worth gold! Results and rankings

RC Lens can get one foot into the round of 16 if they win against PSV Eindhoven this Wednesday evening. Paris fell to Milan yesterday. Presentation of all posters.

The people of Lens do not experience vertigo. Since their return to Ligue 1 a little over three years ago, Franck Haise's men have reached each level one by one, without ever stumbling and even skipping a few steps. For their first participation in the Champions League in more than 20 years, the Sang et Or are on track to qualify for the round of 16. This evening, at 9 p.m., RC Lens travels to the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven to face PSV, in a decisive match for qualification. After the draw at Stade Bollaert two weeks ago (1-1), Lens is still three steps ahead of the Dutch, like Sevilla, but is one point behind Arsenal.

A draw in the Netherlands would already be a good operation for the Sang et Or, who can hope that Arsenal beats Sevilla to take a little further advantage. But PSV comes forward full of confidence, after its 5-2 victory against Ajax and its demonstration in Almelo against Heracles (0-6). Conversely, the Lensois were once again hung in Ligue 1 this weekend in Lorient (0-0). They can hope, as often since the start of the season, to find their best level on the European scene. At the same time, Arsenal will host Sevilla and could take a big step towards qualification if they win.

Among the other posters for this Wednesday, Manchester United will play a decisive match in Copenhagen, to try to double in the standings Galatasaray, who will play on the pitch of Bayern Munich. In group C, Naples receives Union Berlin and Real Madrid welcomes Braga to validate their ticket for the round of 16. Finally, in Pool D, Real Sociedad faces Benfica, almost eliminated. Inter can qualify if they win at RB Salzburg.

Paris arrived in full swing, while the Milanese had not won for four matches. And after the Parisian demonstration in the first leg (3-0), Luis Enrique's players presented themselves as favorites, even on the lawn of the famous Stadio San Siro. But this time, they were crushed, beaten by the dominant Milanese in midfield, like a sparkling Ruben Loftus-Cheek and an asphyxiated Manuel Ugarte. PSG, after this defeat (2-1), is still in the race for qualification but no longer really has the right to make mistakes.

After Paris opened the scoring thanks to Skriniar's header (9th), the Rossoneri reacted quickly thanks to a superb scissor from Rafael Leao (12th), the premature climax of a high-flying match from the Portuguese. The first act ended with this score of 1-1, despite a crossbar hit by Ousmane Dembélé. From the start of the second period, Olivier Giroud scored with a header (50th), as he knows how to do so well, from a cross from Theo Hernandez. Then the Parisians never managed to react, worrying little about Mike Maignan's goal, except for a post hit by Kang-In Lee in the 89th minute.

Less in control and fragile defensively against a Milan team sharper than two weeks ago, the Parisians gave up the lead in Group F of the Champions League. Indeed, at the same time, Borussia Dortmund dominated Newcastle (2-0) and took the lead in the group, one point ahead of PSG, two ahead of AC Milan and three ahead of the Magpies. Everything remains to be played.

Among the other matches of the evening, FC Barcelona fell away, against Shakhtar Donetsk (1-0), after a dull first half for the Blaugranas and a second where they did not find the fault. Porto beat Atwerp at home (2-0), and are back on equal points with Barça, while the Ukrainians are three lengths behind. In group G, the fate is already sealed, since Manchester City validated its qualification by beating Young Boys of Bern (3-0), like RB Leipzig on the pitch of the Red Star of Belgrade (1-2) . In Group E, Atlético Madrid outclassed Celtic Glasgow (6-0) thanks to a great match from Antoine Griezmann in particular, and Lazio Rome resisted the domination of Feyenoord to win (1-0) .

The group stage of the Football Champions League will be played from Tuesday September 19, 2023 to Wednesday December 13, 2023. As for the final, it has been set for June 1, 2024.

The battle for TV rights continued to rage before this Champions League season. UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the “Big Ears Cup” to beIN Sports and Canal, which will thus ensure the broadcast of the Champions League. RMC Sport will co-broadcast the two best Champions League posters with Canal until 2024 and beIN SPORTS will offer all of the remaining matches.