Slimane and the song “Mon amour”: France’s strong bet for Eurovision

It is the popular singer Slimane who will represent France at Eurovision 2024. With a song that could hit the mark.

End of suspense: the artist chosen to represent France at Eurovision 2024 in Malmö, Sweden has been revealed. is Slimane, whose fame continues to grow. The head of the French delegation, Alexandra Redde-Amiel, announced this news on France Inter this Wednesday, November 8, causing great excitement among Eurovision fans. “It is an obvious choice, but it is also a choice of an artist of generosity, of authenticity which corresponds perfectly to what Eurovision expects,” she explained to the radio.

Slimane, famous for his two million albums sold and his five NRJ Music Awards, is well known to the French public since his victory during the fifth season of The Voice competition in 2016. He has since released three successful albums, including " À bout de rêve” (2016), “Solune” (2018), and “Chroniques d’un Cupidon” (2022). His duet with the singer Vitaa, who won the Victoire de la Musique for best original song in 2020 with “ ça va ça ceci ,” reinforced his notoriety.

Slimane's choice marks a change in strategy for France at Eurovision, now aiming to send a popular artist who has already captured the hearts of the French. This decision is inspired by the Swedish model, which won the previous edition thanks to the singer Loreen, already crowned in 2012. It also contrasts with France's recent past at Eurovision, marked by mixed performances.

The head of delegation, Alexandra Redde-Amiel, expressed her confidence in Slimane to carry the colors of France high during Eurovision 2024 in Malmö, the final of which will be held on May 11. The singer will have to take up the challenge of restoring France to a position of choice in this competition after a few years of performances below expectations.

A new song

As an artist of undeniable success, Slimane brings new energy to the French delegation and raises high hopes for the 2024 edition of Eurovision. The song he will perform will be “Mon amour,” which will be revealed during the 8 p.m. show on France 2 this Wednesday. “I hope there will be romance, seduction, and heart because it’s a song where I put all my heart so I would like it to represent that,” the singer reacted to Franceinfo , adding: “Showing France is showing love, sharing”.