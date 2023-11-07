A Star Academy candidate experienced a tragedy in her childhood, she reveals herself during the evaluations

The first evaluations of Star Academy 2023 are broadcast in the daily newspaper this Wednesday, November 8. Helena confided in the teachers about this tragedy which marked her life.

After their arrival with fanfare at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys, the Star Academy candidates undergo their first evaluation of the season. Viewers discover their performances in the daily this Wednesday, November 8, 2023, before learning the names of the nominees of the week.

The theme of its first evaluations will allow us to learn more about the 13 students in this promotion. The candidates will have to perform a song that evokes their “personal story”.

A vast program since, as we were able to discover during the first bonus on Saturday November 4, several academicians have had sometimes complicated life paths, between Julie who overcame her stuttering through music or Lénie, who has just lost her beau. father.

In an extract shared on TF1's social networks, we were able to discover a first extract of the performance of Héléna, a reserved candidate but who made a nice impression during the first prime on Saturday. Aged 21, the young woman had already confided in her portrait that she had suffered from school harassment. But this is not the only tragedy that marked the young woman.

As we can discover during these first assessments, Héléna lost her older brother, 20 years old, when she was 5 years old. She will not reveal the circumstances of his death, but dedicates the song “If you were there” by Louane to him.

“It’s a text that touches me enormously, all the words touch me,” confides the candidate, a little emotion in her voice. “Regarding the Star Ac adventure, I wonder what he would say if he were there, does he hear me, does he see me…” TF1 revealed the first seconds of his performance, which should cause a sensation among daily viewers.