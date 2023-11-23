Black Friday touch tablets: the best-of for Friday, November 24! Hurry up !

Now is the time to take advantage of Black Friday 2023 to buy a tablet. Surface, iPad, Samsung, Lenovo... We have selected the most interesting tablets for Black Friday.

This Friday, November 24 is a good day to buy high-tech equipment and particularly touchscreen tablets: major brands and online sales sites are offering significant discounts, and competition is stepping up promotions. Linternaute offers you its selection of the most interesting tablets, with a price comparison: here we give the prices charged by online sales sites on each item, in a completely transparent manner. A guarantee for you to have the best price on a tablet!

Here is our top 10 tablets sold during Black Friday and benefiting from the best value for money. Lenovo is undoubtedly one of the reference models. And this year, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is one of the stars of Black Friday: most sellers are offering it with significant discounts.

Black Friday is here - or almost here, promotions on inexpensive touchscreen tablets are already online. We have identified a few models and we offer you a tool to find below which allows you to compare offers to be sure not to be fooled with inflated discounts.

Samsung has become one of the leaders in the global touch tablet market and remains an essential brand for those who want a reliable product. Samsung is also a major player in the high-end segment, notably the Galaxy Tab S9 .

This is another obviously flagship brand in the digital tablet market: Apple and its iPads. For several years, the Apple brand has established itself as one of the market leaders and offers numerous models, the prices of which can vary depending on the model and its age. A few iPads are already on sale.

Although Black Friday 2023 is still ahead of us, discounts still exist on a few tablets and are already up for grabs for this pre-Christmas period!