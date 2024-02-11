Google Pixel Fold 2: the foldable smartphone leaked on the web

After a first model which was never released here, Google is planning a new foldable smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold 2 is even starting to make waves online.

Rumors around a potential Google Pixel Fold 2 have become more and more intense in recent weeks. While the first model was never released in France, the Mountain View firm could well be preparing a new version of its foldable smartphone.

The first echoes of the Google Pixel Fold 2 come from the Android Authority site, which apparently obtained an exclusive photo of the smartphone. We notably observe sensors typical of Pixel phones, but housed in a smaller photo block than on the first model released in 2023. The dimensions also seem longer than for the first generation of the Pixel Fold.

The other recent leak concerns the battery of the Pixel Fold 2. A recent certification filed in an international base in Denmark would mention a new Google smartphone coming with a 5000 mAh battery. This would represent a nice small evolution compared to the 4,821mAh battery of the first Pixel Fold. However, the information should be taken with a grain of salt since this certification could just as easily concern the Pixel Fold 2 as a potential Google Pixel 8a.

You will have to wait until May and the Google I/O conference to learn a little more about the manufacturer's next projects. Google will certainly present the next version of Android there, but could also unveil the future of its Pixel smartphones. Hoping that the potential Google Pixel Fold 2 is, this time, planned for French territory!