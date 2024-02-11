Biathlon World Championships: new gold medal in the women's individual? The program

Frenchwoman Julia Simon is aiming for a new gold medal this Tuesday in the individual event.

Can she achieve the Grand Slam? Already titled three times since the start of the Biathlon Worlds in the mixed relay, the sprint and the pursuit, Julia Simon is not satisfied and is now aiming for the title in the women's individual this Tuesday, February 13 in the Czech Republic. This event is very different from the others because in the event of a fault, there is no penalty lap but one minute directly added to your time. Therefore, shooting has paramount importance in winning this race. Impressive since the start of the Worlds with just one mistake, Julia Simon is once again the big favorite of the race.

We will also follow the other French women like Lou Jeanmonot who finished 3rd in the short individual a few weeks ago or even Justine Braisaz Bouchet, stronger on skis and who, in the event of 20/20 or 19/20 could obtain the gold medal. We also don't forget the Italian Lisa Vittozzi, vice world champion in the pursuit and second in the general ranking of the individual since the start of the season, but also Ingrid Tandrevold, the Norwegian, overall leader of the World Cup which misses these Worlds.

The racing program:

The French Ski Federation has announced that Quentin Fillon Maillet, Émilien Jacquelin, Éric Perrot, Fabien Claude and Oscar Lombardot will make up the French men's team. No Antonin Guigonnat despite his European title a few weeks ago.

For women, no surprises with the selections of Julia Simon, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Lou Jeanmonnot, Sophie Chauveau, Jeanne Richard and Gilonne Guigonnat.