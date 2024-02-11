Disappearance of Erwan in Deux-Sèvres: research continues, what we know

An 18-year-old young man disappeared overnight from Saturday to Sunday after a night out at a nightclub. A search notice has been issued.

The authorities launched a wanted notice this Monday, February 12, after the disappearance of Erwan, aged 18, who has not given any sign of life since the night from Saturday to Sunday. The young man was seen leaving a nightclub in Montcoutant-sur-Sèvre in Deux-Sèvres, around 2:30 a.m., called La Morinière. Investigators said this is the last location his phone was believed to have been geolocated.

According to information from Ouest-France, the young man left the evening alone. Noticing his disappearance, his group of friends reportedly started looking for him inside the nightclub, but to no avail. As indicated by France Bleu, significant resources were deployed by the gendarmerie to find Erwan. This Sunday, February 11, around twenty gendarmes, accompanied by a dog team and a helicopter were mobilized to search for the student.

The young man's family opened a Facebook page dedicated to his search allowing anyone with information to share it with the family and the authorities. A hunt was also organized this Monday to try to find Erwan. In a Facebook post, a relative informed: “This Monday 9:00 a.m./9:30 a.m. at Moriniere de Moncoutant, we are organizing a sweep, so, to all those who are likely to help us, we will be there from daybreak. Those who have satellite plans, land registers or anything that can be useful to us are welcome.”

In a Facebook post informing of the disappearance, the sister of the missing person informed that Erwan was wearing "black jeans, a dark green Nike sweatshirt, black and white sneakers".