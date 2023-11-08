7 billion unclaimed euros sitting in a safe: part of it may be yours

A tidy sum may be waiting for you but you don't know it.

In France, 1 in 5 adults go uncovered every month and almost half of the population do so at least once a year. They don't know it, but money may be waiting for them in the state coffers.

There is no question of unrequested aid or a new bonus. No, this is a real financial jackpot sleeping in the heart of Paris, on the banks of the Seine. Don't imagine that wads of notes are piled up in the basements: we're talking about bank money here. But the sum is colossal and just needs to be paid into the accounts of its owners.

Indeed, the Caisse des Dépôts et des Consignations (CDC) holds 6.886 billion euros from inactive or abandoned bank accounts. This means that the contract holder has not heard from his advisor for at least a year.

In this case, the banking establishments are responsible for alerting the person. If she is alive and does not come forward, the account is closed after 10 years and the money is transferred to the CDC. If she dies and her heirs do not claim the amount, the money goes to the CDC after 3 years.

To make sure that grandma didn't forget to tell you that you were the heir to a life insurance policy or to remind you that you opened this savings account 30 years ago, a very simple site usage was created: Ciclade.

On this platform, you can quickly find out if you have an account that you may have forgotten existed. If the request turns out to be positive, you are then asked to create a secure account on the site and to complete several elements to complete the process.

Going through Ciclade is the only legal step to find out if a forgotten account exists, once the money is held by the Caisse des Dépôts. During an inheritance, if the heirs do not carry out this verification process, it can be carried out by notaries.

In total, in 2022, €133.6 million was returned. According to data collected by Le Parisien, this allows beneficiaries to recover, on average, €2,583 when a forgotten account is found. A sum that can return to your pocket within 30 years after its payment to the Caisse des Dépôts et des Consignations. Afterwards, it's towards the state coffers. Definitely.