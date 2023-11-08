This detail reduces the value of your home by 20% - here is a simple solution to limit the damage

The exterior of your home is the first thing people see. If it is poorly maintained, it will cause your home to lose value. Here is the best method for cleaning your terrace.

A facade in good condition, a well-finished fence, a well-maintained garden or a welcoming terrace... These are all assets that can make all the difference when assessing the value of a house. The first impression is very important and the garden is particularly popular. One in three French people would be ready to increase their initial budget to acquire a house with a garden, and some are ready to accept up to a 20% increase in price to have a pleasant garden. Conversely, a British expert assures that a terrace in poor condition can have an immediate effect with a 20% reduction in the potential price.

Even if you don't want to sell your house just yet, it's important to take care of your exterior, particularly your terrace, especially during the cold season. The conditions are ripe in autumn to make your terrace unsightly. Bad weather and its share of inconveniences such as mud, moss or piling up leaves can harm the appearance and condition of your home. This is why before the arrival of winter, a good deep cleaning of your terrace is necessary!

Several options are available to you. Before thinking about major measures such as using a high-pressure cleaner like the Karcher, using a simple product can be enough to give your terrace a new lease of life. This is the white vinegar to be used with precise instructions. Advantage, white vinegar is economical and works equally well for wooden, stone, concrete slab or tiled terraces. Here's how to do it:

Good to know: the day before, test the mixture on a small, inconspicuous area of ​​your terrace to check that it does not damage the covering.

If moss has settled between the slabs of your terrace, you can also use white vinegar, but this time pure. Simply spray it directly at the base, leave for 10 minutes before scrubbing with a stiff bristle brush. Remember to rinse well. If the foam is tough, make an explosive mixture of white vinegar, black soap and water. You can also use a knife to remove the foam.

White vinegar is effective due to its acetic acid content which acts as a powerful cleaning agent. It will remove stubborn stains from wear and weather, and can even correct discoloration. It is a particularly useful product in autumn when rain, wind, mud and dead leaves dirty the floor of your terrace.