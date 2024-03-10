Now is the perfect time to book a (much) cheaper plane ticket

There is a perfect time to book your plane tickets really cheaper.

Booking your plane ticket can be a real headache. Because prices are as variable as the wind can be. And the best advice we could give you is anticipation. If you're one of those reckless travelers who likes to improvise when it comes to finding cheap plane tickets, think again. According to a recent study from CheapAir.com, reported by the New York Post, there's a scientific method to getting the best deals on flights, and it's time to learn its secrets.

Picture this: You dream of sipping cocktails on a beach or exploring the bustling streets of a vibrant city. But before you start packing, there's the little (big) question of booking your flight. At the last moment ? As soon as reservations open? How long before the desired date? Difficult to see clearly. But the study by the specialized site CheapAir.com has worked on the issue for you and has established an observation: the ideal booking window to get advantageous rates is between three months to three weeks before your departure date. And yes, it’s all about timing!

To go further and if you are the type to leave everything to the last minute, be prepared to pay a high price. Travelers who procrastinate and wait less than a week before their trip end up paying approximately 59% more than their planning counterparts. So unless you like to throw money out of windows (or airplane portholes), it's best to plan your trip and book tickets in advance.

But there’s a catch. Although booking too late is definitely a no-no, booking too early is not the solution either. Far-sighted people who book their tickets months in advance could end up paying almost as much as those who buy their tickets at the last minute. For what ? Because airfares are as stable as a paper airplane in a hurricane, varying an average of 49 times from when tickets go online to flight date. And with each change, a price that can increase, on average, by 98 dollars (more than 90 euros)!

So, what is the key to getting the best deal? According to CheapAir.com research, the number to remember is 42: as in 42 days before your departure date. Now is the perfect time, the ultimate window of opportunity to land these great rates and make your travel dreams come true.