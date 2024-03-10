Tirreno-Adriatico 2024: Vingegaard wins, the general classification

Without any big surprise, the Dane Jonas Vingegaard won the Tirreno Adriatico 2024.

There was not really a match in this Tirreno Adriatico 2024. Announced as the big favorite, the double winner of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard won for the first time in his career on Italian roads, triumphing in particular on both biggest stages of the race. “In itself, I didn't necessarily need to win these two stages, but I like the feeling of crossing the finish line first,” he summed up. “It's always good to win twice in one week."The Dane won and was able to measure himself against runners like Juan Ayuso (2nd at 1'24'') and Jai Hindley (3rd at 1'52'') whom he will certainly meet again on the roads of the Tour de France next July.

Find the general classification of this Tirreno-Adriatico

Founded in 1966, this Tirreno-Adriatico event attracts Grand Tour winners like Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali or Tadej Pogacar every year.