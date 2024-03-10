Paris Nice 2024: Jorgenson at the top, the general classification

The 2024 edition of Paris Nice was won by the American Matteo Jorgenson

The first big stage race of the year ended this Sunday March 10 with the triumph of the American Matteo Jorgenson of the Visma team ahead of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel who failed 30 seconds after his victory during the last stage of this Paris Nice. Asked if he always believed in victory, the American runner spoke about how this last day went. "I was never sure until the Col des Quatre Chemins (10 km from the finish on Sunday), because you never know what can happen in a bike race. But on the Côte de Peille, I gained confidence when I saw that Brandon (McNulty) was let go. With Remco (Evenepoel), we had the same objective, so he was the ideal breakaway partner.

For Evenepoel, “there are a lot of positive points before the Tour de France”. "The only mistake I made was on Friday's stage where I was too hesitant to follow Jorgenson's attack. We also had a bit of bad luck in the team time trial (Tuesday) but the weather is part of the race, you have to accept it. Otherwise I don't see much negative, I finished 4th twice, 2nd yesterday (Saturday), I won the stage today ( Sunday). It gives a lot of confidence for the next races in France and especially for the Tour."

