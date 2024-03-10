Multimillionaire like Mbappé, and yet he only plays “video games”

Video games can be a very lucrative source of income.

Who said that football was the only sport to generate huge sums of money? No one, or perhaps just the evil tongues, who take a very dim view of the sums involved in football which are quite staggering for certain clubs and players supported by particularly powerful countries.

Please note that the video games industry also raises a lot of money and that e-sport has more and more income thanks to growing notoriety and the arrival of numerous sponsors. These target a young audience on different social networks and platforms.

One of the stars of e-sport can attest to this. He is already a multi-millionaire by spending his entire days preparing physically and mentally first and then playing on the console with a controller or on the computer keyboard. His name probably means nothing to you: Faker.

South Korean star, the number 1 country in e-sport, Faker is a legend of the League of Legends video game on PC. If for many, "LOL" is a pastime, a moment of play and sharing with friends by playing "Aram" or ranked games, the different game modes, for Faker, there is nothing of all That.

A member of the SK Telecom team, a professional esports team, real name Lee Sang-hyeok is considered the best League of Legends player of all time. He is the only player to have won the League of Legends World Championship four times, the first being in 2013, the second in 2015, the third in 2016 and then the very last in 2023, 7 years after his last title, silencing with some reviews calling it "finished".

Thanks to his profession, Faker has amassed a fairly impressive fortune, his recorded earnings, like a career as a tennis player, would amount to more than a million dollars. In 2016 alone, he and his teammates had won $2 million at the world championships. Crazy income yet quite far from reality. Beyond the winnings, Faker also has a fairly expensive salary within his team. The figures are also kept secretly.

Next comes, as with football stars, income from sponsors. Faker is known in esports for signing very lucrative contracts. It has notably concluded a partnership with the textile brand Uniqlo, for its line of gaming equipment, another with the smartphone manufacturer Samsung, for the promotion of its latest devices, and more recently with BMW and Razer.

Faker also has income thanks to platforms like Twitch with numerous daily subscriptions. Advertising permanently present on Youtube or Twitch also allows you to have other income. With such sums of money, Faker invested in several sectors. In particular, he bought a tower, the famous Faker Tower in South Korea, and took a stake in his e-sport team. A real business man in short...