John Cena naked on stage at the Oscars, video

The famous American actor and wrestler presented a prize in the simplest apparatus.

You know him as a WWE legend, but know that John Cena has also been an actor for several years, making appearances including last year in the film Barbie alongside Dua Lipa. For the Oscars ceremony on the night of Sunday to Monday March 11 in France, the star presented the award for best costume after arriving on stage completely naked.

The reason ? A nod to history and the appearance of a naked man during the 46th edition in 1974. “Can you imagine if it happened again today?” wondered Jimmy Kimmel before John Cena appeared in the corner. In a rather successful sketch and after crossing the stage with simple tap dances and the winner's envelope, John Cena explained that costumes were perhaps "the most important" in a film. We have no doubt about it.