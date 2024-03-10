6 Nations Tournament: France can still win the Tournament, results and ranking

The XV of France can still win in this 6 Nations.

The last day of the 6 Nations Tournament promises to be spectacular. Thanks to its victory against Wales, the French XV can still afford the right to dream and win the 6 Nations even if the scenario is unlikely. As Rugbyrama explains, for France to win, it would be necessary:

Here is the complete calendar for the 6 Nations 2024, revealed Tuesday February 28, 2023. On the program, an enticing France - Ireland to open the tournament and a France - England to conclude it.

The match schedule for the 6 Nations Tournament is established over five days. Each team meets its opponents only once. Follow all the match results from this 2024 edition below. Use the search engine to target your favorite team.

The ranking of the 6 Nations Tournament is established as follows: a won match (G.) is worth 4 points, a draw (N.) 2 points and a lost match (P.) 0 points. Each of the six teams can also collect bonus points (B.): 1 offensive bonus point if they score at least four tries in the match, 1 defensive bonus point if they lose the match with a maximum difference of seven points. . Find the rankings for the 2024 tournament, updated after each day:

Finally, if one of the selections achieves the Grand Slam, they are awarded an additional bonus of 3 points. In the event of a tie at the end of the tournament, the teams are decided by the difference in points per match.

In France, the matches of this Six Nations Tournament are broadcast on France TV. The pair, made up of Matthieu Lartot and Dimitri Yachvili, comment on the nine matches of the competition, including all those of the Blues, scheduled on France 2.