Family missing in Gard: father found lifeless, children still nowhere to be found

Since Saturday evening, a father and his two children have been missing in Gard following floods. The father was finally found lifeless this Monday morning.

Storm Monica has wreaked havoc. Gard was particularly affected. This Sunday evening, three people were still missing there and among them, two children, aged 4 and 13. With their parents, they allegedly attempted to cross a submersible bridge by car, which was not closed to traffic, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening in Dions. By taking refuge on the roof, the family managed to contact emergency services. When they arrived, only the mother, who had taken refuge in a tree, was able to be rescued. The father and children were reportedly swept away by the swollen river. The vehicle was found empty downstream from the scene of the tragedy.

Around 11 a.m. this Monday, the prefect of Gard finally announced that the body of a man had been found and that it was the father wanted since Saturday. The children cannot be found. This terrible discovery brings to four the number of deaths linked to this weekend's bad weather.

The mother of the missing 41-year-old man, distraught, had explained to Le Parisien that she had welcomed the family for dinner on Saturday: “When they left, around 11 p.m., it was raining hard, but there was nothing alarming either. It was my daughter-in-law who took the wheel, she doesn't drink a drop of alcohol and is never reckless."

This Sunday, 32 firefighters, including 20 underwater rescuers, but also drones and a helicopter were mobilized. The search was finally called off at nightfall before resuming at dawn on Monday. According to the deputy departmental director of the Gard firefighters to AFP, the searches proved dangerous in view of “the situation of the waterways”. With the decline of the Gardon, new spaces were accessible this Monday for research. The device was “recalibrated according to the decline in watercourses”. 200 gendarmes and 110 firefighters were then mobilized again to find the missing.