SNCF strike: detailed disruptions of February 16, 17 and 18

TGV, Ouigo, Intercités... SNCF traffic will be impacted this holiday departure weekend, at the rate of one train in two overall. Traffic forecasts in detail.

[Updated February 14, 2024 at 5:36 p.m.] SNCF controllers are on strike from this Friday, February 16, in the middle of the winter holiday weekend, until Sunday, February 18 inclusive. The CGT and Sud-Rail unions believe that the end-of-crisis agreement negotiated at the end of 2022 is slow to be implemented. If between 70 and 90% of the rate of strikers is expected, the management of the railway company assures that it will be able to run "one in two trains" this school holiday weekend for zones A and C, thanks to a monitoring agent per train instead of two and non-striking executives trained to replace striking agents.

Users are encouraged to postpone their departures free of charge to Thursday February 15 or Monday February 19, 2024, knowing that “300,000 seats on other trains are available on Thursday and Monday, this allows travelers whose train is canceled to be repositioned ", assures the director of TGV-Intercités Alain Krakovitch. The SNCF management also plans to refund users' tickets free of charge and 100%, with a 50% reduction on their next trip the following month.

1 TGV Inoui out of 2, 1 TGV Ouigo out of 2, 1 Intercités out of 2 day and night, and a night train to Briançon will be in circulation, announced the CEO of SNCF Voyageurs Christophe Fanichet this Wednesday afternoon during 'a press conference. The priority is to have as many Ouigos as TGV Inouis and to ensure service to the Alps and the transport service for young people in preparation for the winter holidays.

The disruptions at SNCF are expected to last from Thursday February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. to Monday February 19, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Travelers on canceled TGV and Intercités trains have already received the information via email or SMS (provided they provided their contact details when booking). On the other hand, TER users without connections do not receive SMS messages. You should check the information by entering your train number the day before and just before departure on the SNCF website.

SNCF users can quickly check the traffic status and find out if a particular train has been canceled or if it is leaving late. For information concerning TGVs, the telephone number made available is 0 805 90 36 35. To follow the traffic of all major or medium lines (TGV, Intercités, TER), go to this SNCF page . For information on the Transilien or RER in the Paris suburbs, you must call 0 805 90 36 35 or consult the dedicated platform.