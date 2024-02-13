Francis Lalanne and Dieudonné launch a list for the Europeans

The singer is once again trying his luck at the polls by joining forces with the comedian for the European elections on June 9.

Another list in the European race? According to information from Libération, singer Francis Lalanne intends to participate in the June 9 election by heading a list called "Union of the Resistance". With a first major running mate, in the person of the comedian Dieudonné. Lalanne is due to launch the initiative on Sunday February 18 in Paris during a “private meeting”. The duo therefore comes together to play politics, having been unable to go on stage at the Zénith in Paris last September: their show "La cage aux fous" had been banned by the police headquarters.

The two men are not their first attempts at politics. Francis Lalanne was a candidate in the 2007 legislative elections with the Independent Ecologist Movement, then in the 2008 municipal elections in Montauban (Tarn-et-Garonne) on a DVG list. He participated in two European elections: those of 2009 with his Independent Ecologist Alliance, then that of 2019 with the Yellow Alliance, a list supposed to represent the yellow vest social movement. His last vote dates back to the 2022 legislative elections, where he presented in Charente an “animalist, environmentalist, sovereignist, Free France” candidacy. He did not win any of these elections.

Dieudonné also tried his luck a few years ago, notably in the 1997 and 2002 legislative elections, with his party “Les Utopistes”. He tried and failed twice to run for president, in 2002 and 2007.

The two artists also have in common that they have been at the center of multiple controversies. Francis Lalanne has distinguished himself in recent years through conspiratorial comments, particularly around the Covid-19 vaccine. Dieudonné, for his part, has been condemned on several occasions by the courts for provoking racial and religious hatred, racist insults, negationism or even advocating terrorism.