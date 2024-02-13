Marco Guida, an inexperienced referee on the PSG whistle - Real Sociedad

Paris will play its round of 16 of the Champions League this Wednesday February 14 against Real Sociedad.

The Champions League returns this Tuesday February 13 and Wednesday February 14 with the start of the round of 16 and therefore the final phase of the competition. Capital issues for all clubs who do not want to be eliminated so quickly after months of struggle during the group stage.

For Paris, as for all the years of the Qatari era, we must not miss the march otherwise we will experience a complicated end to the season. Faced with the enthusiasm of the Spaniards and their well-oiled collective game, the Parisians will have to tighten up their game and do a little more than in recent weeks in the championships.

For this meeting, which kicks off at 9 p.m. this Wednesday, the Italian Marco Guida will be on the whistle. An inexperienced referee in the final phase of the Champions League, but not a novice at the highest level. In total, there are only seven matches refereed in the most prestigious competition. He was notably at the helm of RC Lens' exploit against Arsenal (2-1).

Marco Guida has refereed PSG twice, it was he who was present during Paris' success in the group stage of the 2021 edition against the Germans RB Leipzig (3-2). He knows France well since the Italian has refereed twice for the French team. The first time, November 16, 2021 for the 2-0 in Finland, and the second, June 6, 2022, with the 1-1 against Croatia in the Nations League.