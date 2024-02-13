Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday February 14, 2024, 10 million euros at stake

LOTTO. For Valentine's Day, the FDJ declares its love to the participants of the Loto draw. Ten million euros are therefore at stake. It's up to you to find the results!

Like every year, La Française des jeux pulls out all the stops for Valentine’s Day. In 2024, it puts 10 million euros on the table. Enough to treat yourself to a restaurant worthy of the name as a couple if you win or buy hundreds of bouquets of 100 roses for your lover, or just for... yourself, after all! Regular or occasional players, everyone has the opportunity to try their luck, provided they are of legal age. Please note that even if this is an exceptional draw, the deadline to validate your grid remains the same: 8:15 p.m. As for the price of the classic combination, the FDJ does not offer more codes at 20,000 euros than the 10 already drawn at random in normal times, it remains the same. Count 2.20 euros for a checked grid of five numbers and a Chance number.

After this Loto draw, however, no exceptional draw is in sight. We will therefore have to make do with ordinary prize pools. Unless... No one can find the results of the Loto this Wednesday evening or those of the following draws. In this case, the FDJ will be obliged to put the big jackpot of the day back into play, with one million euros more for each new Loto draw. If the players are unlucky, it could then grow, grow, grow to infinity! Even if in reality, there is always a lucky guy who ends up finding the right winning combination and winning the jackpot. The largest prize pool ever won to date amounts to 30 million euros. So there is still a little margin...