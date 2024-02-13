Be careful of these duck products in your supermarket, do not consume them.

A product recall is currently underway throughout France on duck-based products. Check your fridge!

When you go shopping, you should always be careful about what you buy, especially when it comes to food. Many products are regularly subject to recall. This week, it's a range of duck-based products that you should definitely not consume. According to the government website Rappel Conso, the La ferme au délice royal brand, offering many duck-based items, contains contaminated products.

Then check your refrigerator to see if you have any in the fridge or even in your cupboards. You should definitely not consume them. The brand's duck confit, whether in the form of breast, thigh, wings or even whole, should be avoided. Foie gras, rillettes and terrine should also be avoided. Even soup made from duck meat, duck fat and candaise tomato sauce are subject to recall.

All batches concerned have a use-by date set at 12/31/2026 and they were sold throughout France and mainly at Intermarché. They are also packaged under glass. The reason for the recall is common: contamination with clostridium botulinum, the agent responsible for botulism, a rare disease. This toxin develops in particular, as is the case here, in charcuterie products. This contamination can be linked to different factors cited by Rappel Conso: "absence of health validation from the competent authorities, manufacturing defects, sealing defects, labeling anomalies, health stamps". They were “manufactured and/or stored in conditions that do not provide satisfactory health guarantees”.

The instructions are simple: if you have these products at home, get rid of them. You can throw them away, destroy them or even return them to the store for a refund. For any further information, contact the brand's service at 0644786375. The recall procedure is valid until December 31, 2026. If you have not seen the recall procedure and you experience symptoms in the days following your consumption, consult a doctor promptly.