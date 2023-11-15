They invented new wind turbines, you will soon see them in the sky near you

A French company wants to deploy a new generation of revolutionary wind turbines. Giant cylindrical machines, which we should soon see in the sky in France.

It is a major innovation in wind energy and it is taking off in France. The Isère company Wind Fisher has developed a brand new airborne wind turbine which aims to be revolutionary. Its president, Garrett Smith, recently shared fascinating details about this project during an interview on France Bleu Isère.

Unlike traditional wind turbines, this machine, which seems to come from another planet, resembles a very large kite. It uses a giant double cylindrical wing to capture energy at altitudes of 100 to 200 meters, where the wind is stronger and more constant. The principle is simple but ingenious: taking off like a kite, the device rises into the sky and, under the action of the wind, drives the cylinders into rotation. It is this traction action, acting on winches on the ground, which generates electricity.

This new generation wind turbine can produce 100 kilowatts and power the equivalent of 150 homes, a small industrial site, or even meet the specific needs of a farmer. What especially distinguishes this technology from conventional wind turbines is its higher annual productivity: mobile and able to adapt to winds, it offers twice as many productive hours, considerably reducing the intermittency of wind energy and making cheaper energy produced.

Visually, this airborne wind turbine gives an impressive spectacle. With its two cylinders flying in the sky, its size is equivalent to that of two traditional wind turbine blades, or a wingspan of 25 meters. From below, we will be able to see these enormous tubes sweeping the sky from right to left to maximize the capture of wind energy. When there is no wind, the device can be brought back to the ground, thus disappearing from the landscape. The project was the subject of a report on the TéléGrenoble channel in which we can see what these flying machines look like.

Soon, you will just have to look up to see the Wind Fisher wind turbines in the French sky. It won’t be uncommon to see these revolutionary machines pop up near you. The system is so flexible that it does not need planning permission, it is delivered in a transportable container. But the company must still find its place in a complex regulatory landscape to deploy its wind turbines. Discussions are particularly necessary with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) to obtain flight authorizations and operate the system on a regular basis.

In any case, this technological advance represents a giant step towards more sustainable and efficient energy production and opens a new era in the field of wind energy. It also symbolizes France's ingenuity and commitment to renewable energies.