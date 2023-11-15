It's crazy ! Even the iPhone 15 Pro Max is on sale a week before Black Friday

Will Black Friday 2023 be iPhone Black Friday? After the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is showing a first unexpected promotion this Thursday.

The incredible has just happened! Even before the excitement of Black Friday, the online sales site Rakuten is hitting hard this Thursday by offering the very latest iPhone 15 Pro Max at an unbeatable price. Available for only 1,379.99 euros compared to nearly 1,500 on the Apple site, this offer is a godsend for technology enthusiasts.

The giant Apple struck again hard with its iPhone 15 Pro Max last September, which presents itself as the brand's most advanced smartphone to date. Featuring a sleek design, it is made of titanium, offering exceptional robustness at a featherweight of just 221 grams. The protection of its screen is not left out, thanks to the Ceramic Shield, making the phone resistant to sand, dust and even water.

But the real innovation of this model lies in its heart: the A17 Pro microprocessor. This technological gem, with its ultra-thin 3nm engraving, features 19 billion transistors, promising unrivaled performance. This processor is not only a technical feat, it is the engine of a revolutionary user experience.

Photography and videography also reach new heights with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Featuring a front lens and three rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera, it delivers surgically precise 4K video shooting, even at 25X digital zoom.

The 6.7-inch screen, equipped with Super Retina XDR technology, offers unprecedented visual immersion. With a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, every detail, every color is rendered with stunning fidelity.

If we were more lyrical (yes, that happens to us sometimes), we'd say that the iPhone 15 Pro Max isn't just a smartphone, it's a window into the future of mobile technology. And all this is now available at an incredibly attractive price. This offer from Rakuten thus confirms its reputation as a provider of essential good deals. It is a golden opportunity not to be missed for technology enthusiasts and fans of the Apple brand. A unique opportunity to capture the pinnacle of mobile technology at an unimaginable price.