Stellar Blade: Where to find the game for pre-order at the best price?

The highly anticipated Stellar Blade is now available for pre-order. The next big hit for the Playstation 5 is displayed on several specialized merchant sites and we explain where to find it at the best price.

Games exclusive to the PS5 are rare but generally represent a small event for owners of the Sony console. One of the next big titles coming is Stellar Blade. Taking place in an apocalyptic future, the game allows you to play as EVE, a fighter who will try to confront the multiple creatures responsible for the devastation of humanity in order to avoid extinction.

Featuring multiple action scenes with high-end graphics, Stellar Blade has been getting a lot of attention since its announcement. The title is now available for pre-order, notably at Amazon or on the Fnac website where you have several bonuses upon purchase:

Note that Stellar Blade will be available from April 26. You will therefore have to wait a little longer to get your hands on this highly anticipated and explosive title!