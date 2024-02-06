Nigeria - South Africa: lineups, channel, predictions... All match information

On February 7, the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké is hosting the first semi-final of CAN 2023 between Nigeria and South Africa.

The final four of CAN 2023 will deliver its verdict. Winner of Angola by the narrowest of margins (1-0), Victor Osimhen's Nigeria is now the favorite of the competition. But the Super Eagles will have to be wary of the little ones in the competition: South Africa. Bafana Bafana got the better of Morocco (0-2) in the quarter-finals, before beating Cape Verde on penalties. Each time, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was decisive.

Facing the press, coach José Peseiro, who should have lost his place before the start of this CAN 2023, urged his players to do more during this Nigeria – South Africa: “We maintained our defensive solidity, but we can be more proactive. We have quality players. I am satisfied with my group, but I urge my players to be more efficient."

For Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, his players have nothing to lose for this Nigeria - South Africa: "Many people in South Africa did not believe in this team, but believe in us. Reaching the semi-finals finals is in itself a good thing for South African football. Now it will be different against the Nigeria team who have good players especially like Lookman. Caution remains essential."

As part of the semi-finals, CAN 2023, this Wednesday February 7, offers a Nigeria – South Africa shock. This game will kick off at 6:00 p.m.

As is the case for all the posters for this CAN 2023, you will have one and only choice to see this Nigeria - South Africa. This poster will be broadcast by beIN SPORTS. You will therefore have to connect to beIN SPORTS 2.

To follow Nigeria – South Africa streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN SPORTS CONNECT which will allow you to join beIN SPORTS 2.