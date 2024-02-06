PSG – Brest: the two teams compete for a place in the quarterfinals! TV channel, composition... News

Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on the program where the Parisians host Stade Brestois, this Wednesday evening. After conceding a draw against the Bretons, at the end of January, in Ligue 1, PSG will try to get rid of the Brestois to reach the quarters of final. TV broadcast, probable compositions... Discover all the information.

PSG - Brest, third act. After winning on Breton soil (3-2 at the end of October), Paris Saint-Germain conceded a draw at home (2-2), in Ligue 1, on January 28. A poor performance for Luis Enrique's men who conceded two goals in the second half. Today, the two clubs meet in the Coupe de France where the winner will qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition. As a reminder, the Parisians qualified in the previous round after a large victory in Orléans (1-4). Facing the Bretons, the Parisian coach will be without five players: Lucas Hernandez (suspended), Lee Kang-in (still at the Asian Cup), Nuno Mendes (injury), Presnel Kimpembe and Milan Skriniar. Eliminated from the CAN with Morocco, Achraf Hakimi was back in the group this Tuesday. The right side should nevertheless be preserved.

In a press conference, Luis Enrique looked back on Brest's season and the two confrontations so far: "We had difficulties against Brest in the championship match. But that was to be expected. We have to work on ideas and the principles that will allow players to raise their level of play. We expect a difficult match, Brest knows how to hold the ball, as we know how to do, but it will also be a different match, since it is the Cup of France." Asked about his team's season, the Spanish technician said he was satisfied: "We are aware that we can be better in certain aspects. But today I can only say positive things. We are facing opponents high level, who are having a good season. It's a difficult championship. I'm satisfied with what we're doing as a team. But it's normal, like all teams in the world, that we have moments where we We're not as good. I want to stay positive."

On the Brest side, the superb season continues. Well clinging to third place in Ligue 1, Brandon Chardonnet's teammates are traveling to Paris to create the feat. For this gala poster, Eric Roy will make some changes: suspended, Pierre Lees-Melou should be replaced by Jonas Martin and Coudert should logically take Bizot's place in the cages. At a press conference, the Brest coach focused on the recovery of his players before facing PSG: "Before playing this match, PSG has the advantage of having 5 days of recovery, we only 3 and they are playing at home. It's happening quickly, we have the impression of having played Nice yesterday. We put a lot of physical intensity against them. But we have the desire to be actors in this match, a tough match against a big away client. That's how it is, we're going to have to achieve something." For the technician, this round of 16 in Paris is not a turning point in the season: "We know this Paris team having played them recently. So no surprise. There will be no overtime yet , but we are not going in the spirit of going to penalties. After this Coupe de France match, we also have the match against Clermont in the championship. It is often the 3rd match in a week which is the most difficult."

The kickoff of the round of 16 of the Coupe de France between PSG and Brest is scheduled for Wednesday February 7 at 9:10 p.m. at the Parc des Princes (Paris). Benoit Bastien will be responsible for refereeing the debates.

Holder of the TV rights to the Coupe de France, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the poster for the round of 16 between PSG and Brest. France 3 will also broadcast the poster unencrypted.

If you want to watch the Coupe de France round of 16 match between the Parisians and the Brestois on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website. You can also go to France 3.

PSG : Navas (G) - Soler, Marquinhos, Danilo, Mukiele - Zaïre-Emery, Ugarte, Ruiz - Asensio, Mbappé, Barcola.

Brest: Coudert (L) - Lala, Chardonnet, Le Cardinal, Locko - Camara, Martin, Magnetti - Del Castillo, Mounié, Pereira-Lage.