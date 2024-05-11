A real fat burner, this vegetable is rarely consumed - yet it is the best for losing weight this summer

There is no miracle recipe, but this little-eaten vegetable is a real ally for maintaining a healthy and varied diet. And what's more, we find it everywhere.

France is a country of paradox, according to NielsenQ, world leader in consumer behavior analysis. The French certainly pay close attention to their figure - 43% of them say they have already followed a low-sugar diet and 79% of households say they pay particular attention to nutrition - yet in recent years, INSERM has regularly drawn the alarm bells on the increase in weight gain in France. Today, nearly one in two French people are overweight or obese.

Is it the fault of the national gastronomy so dear to the French or of the fast-food chains that are growing like mushrooms? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the French do not consume enough vegetables, only 321 grams per day per person compared to the 400 g recommended by the WHO. They are behind Greece (472g), Italy (440g), Spain (363g) and Austria (330g). So with the arrival of summer and seasonal, colorful and healthy vegetables, it may be time to put aside carrots and potatoes (the two favorite vegetables of the French) to eat. interest in one of the stars of the French markets.

Queen of Mediterranean cuisine, eggplant is a true ally when embarking on a diet. However, it is far from being among the most popular vegetables in France. Oval or elongated, white or graffiti, Italian or Japanese... There is a wide variety of eggplants, all rich in micronutrients and low in calories. Eggplant is, in fact, a low-calorie food with only 25 kcal/100 g. Its richness in water (90%) and fiber contribute to satiety, weight management and digestion.

No more salad without vinaigrette and watered spinach, the texture and versatility of eggplant allows you to vary recipes by discovering specialties while indulging yourself without popping the button on your jeans. With a Sicilian caponata, a (light) Greek or julienned moussaka to replace your pasta, rich in carbohydrates, it's the opportunity to travel from your kitchen. Less known, there is also eggplant juice which helps, among other things, to lower cholesterol and can have anti-inflammatory properties; some also make cold infusions with the skin.

Eggplant is not only good for weight, it also promotes the functioning of the liver and gallbladder which removes toxins accumulated in the body, as well as the heart thanks to the antioxidants present in its skin. As with most vegetables, the most nutrients are found in the skin, so it is best to avoid peeling it.

However, eggplant has one flaw, which can ruin a diet: it’s a sponge. Its skin is not enough to form a sufficiently effective absorbent barrier against fats during cooking. It is therefore recommended to opt for steam cooking, or in the oven without added fat. But rest assured: it goes wonderfully with spices and other condiments. Other than that, it is one of the best foods when embarking on weight loss.