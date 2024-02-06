Listen to “Ceux qu’on été”, first single by Pierre Garnier, winner of the Star Academy

A few days after his victory at the Star Academy, Pierre Garnier unveils his song called “Ceux qu’on été”

“Those we were are finally yours. Thank you”: a few days after his victory at the Star Academy, Pierre Garnier publishes his very first single this Wednesday. A title already known since the budding artist had the opportunity to sing this single at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys, then with Dadju who surprised him on the set of TF1 during the final of the broadcast last Saturday. It must be said that the title was already a hit well before its release and that of its talent show performer.

Particularly popular since his debut in Star Ac', Pierre Garnier already had several hundred thousand plays on social networks thanks to the sharing of his song, published by various Internet users and by the show's account. This Wednesday, Those Who We Was is available on all listening platforms.

Does this first title and this dazzling but recent success augur a future career for the winner of the Star Academy 2023? Time will tell.