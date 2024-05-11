It's the worst natural smell for them, cockroaches and ants can't stand it at all

Say goodbye to those unwanted visitors once and for all the natural way!

Cockroaches are probably one of the most hated animals on the planet, many can't even look at them. We find them almost all year round in our homes. They are often frowned upon in homes because they can carry many bacteria and microbes. They can also contaminate food, damage various materials and cause allergies in some people. Finally, their appearance and nighttime behavior can cause psychological discomfort.

Contrary to what you might think, there are ways, particularly natural ones, far from insecticides and chemicals, to help you keep these unpleasant insects away. If you want to eliminate them without using a specific spray, there is a solution to make them disappear: lemon juice. These insects cannot stand the smell of lemon juice and will do anything to avoid it. Even better: its smell seems to bother cockroaches but also ants.

How to use it ? Add lemon juice to a spray bottle and spray the areas where cockroaches appear. If you don't want to spray, you can place lemon peels in the same places and say "goodbye" to cockroaches and ants. However, if you have an infestation, an approach combining cleanliness, preventive methods and appropriate treatments remains the best solution to get rid of these pests. Here it is in a few steps.

Step 1: Since prevention is the best medicine, make sure you don't attract these friendly animals. Clean well after meals and do not leave crumbs.

Step 2: Don't let trash pile up. This will not only keep cockroaches away but also improve the hygiene of the house. Throw them away and don't pile them on the balcony.

Step 3: Make sure to wrap all the food you store in your kitchen cupboards well, without leaving any residue or open bags.

Step 4: If you have leftovers, store them in the refrigerator, especially during the summer months. Particularly fruits and vegetables which are not very resistant and which rot easily.

Step 5: Remember that insects are thirsty too, so make sure you don't give them a chance to hydrate. Any source of stagnant water, even a few drops, is enough to attract them.

Step 6: Identify any cracks in the house and seal them. The least toxic way is silicone.

Step 7: Prepare the natural repellent by mixing lemon zest with water and spray it on high traffic areas.

Step 8: If you have seen cockroaches in your food cupboard, empty it and clean it well with water to which you have added a little lemon juice. Next, place half a lemon inside the cupboard, as is. Leave it for 2-3 days and then replace it with a fresh one.

Step 9: Make a homemade trap to kill cockroaches. Mix one part boric acid powder (this can be found at a DIY store), one part white flour and one part sugar. Mix well until you have a dough similar to playdough. Place small balls of this paste in different areas of the house where you have noticed that cockroaches frequently venture. The flour and sugar in the mixture will attract roaches, and the boric acid will kill them. You can also make a similar trap with a ratio of 1 part boric acid, 1 part cocoa, and 2 parts white flour. Continue using this trap for at least two weeks to ensure all the roaches are gone. CAUTION: Keep this mixture out of reach of children and pets, as it is very toxic.