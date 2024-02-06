AC/DC back: album, tour... What is the group planning?

On social networks, the Australian team published a mysterious teaser, raising many fans' hopes.

“ARE YOU READY”: AC/DC prepares its return. In a short and enigmatic video posted on social networks, the cult group seems to have something to announce: an album, a tour, both? For now, difficult to anticipate. In this mysterious trailer, we can only hear one of the hard rock group's cult riffs, a voice saying: "are you ready?", and a number, 5. 5 minutes, days, months, years , concert dates, countries, songs? The bets are launched in the comments of the publications, where each fan seems to have a theory.

The day before, Tuesday, some admirers of the group were already dreaming of a world tour, the first since 2016, including, among other things, the Stade de France. The reason ? Another enigmatic publication posted on the social networks of the Parisian arena, seeming to announce big news to come.

Among the other rumors circulating after the trailer posted by AC/DC, that mentioning the return of singer Brian Johnson, absent from the group's last tour due to hearing problems. This announcement could also be that of a new record, the latest, Power Up, dating from 2020. If some speculate, others hope, but all that remains is to be patient.