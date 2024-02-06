AC/DC back: album, tour... What is the group planning?

On social networks, the Australian team published a mysterious teaser, raising many fans' hopes.

AC/DC back: album, tour... What is the group planning?

On social networks, the Australian team published a mysterious teaser, raising many fans' hopes.

“ARE YOU READY”: AC/DC prepares its return. In a short and enigmatic video posted on social networks, the cult group seems to have something to announce: an album, a tour, both? For now, difficult to anticipate. In this mysterious trailer, we can only hear one of the hard rock group's cult riffs, a voice saying: "are you ready?", and a number, 5. 5 minutes, days, months, years , concert dates, countries, songs? The bets are launched in the comments of the publications, where each fan seems to have a theory.

The day before, Tuesday, some admirers of the group were already dreaming of a world tour, the first since 2016, including, among other things, the Stade de France. The reason ? Another enigmatic publication posted on the social networks of the Parisian arena, seeming to announce big news to come.

Among the other rumors circulating after the trailer posted by AC/DC, that mentioning the return of singer Brian Johnson, absent from the group's last tour due to hearing problems. This announcement could also be that of a new record, the latest, Power Up, dating from 2020. If some speculate, others hope, but all that remains is to be patient.

NEXT NEWS
Listen to “Ceux qu’on été”, first single by...
Listen to “Ceux qu’on été”, first single by...
  1. Entertainment