Why Aya Nakamura at the opening of the Olympic Games is not surprising

No offense to her detractors, the choice of the singer for the opening ceremony of the Paris Games is neither surprising nor scandalous.

For three days, the controversy has not subsided. From social networks to television sets, opinions are flowing and critics are unleashed: does Aya Nakamura have her place at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games? No, replies Estelle Denis on the RMC set: "I would have put Patrick Bruel", says the host, for whom the show should be provided by "a monster of French song", when Michel is mentioned on the set Sardou, Véronique Sanson or Patrick Bruel.

But with all due respect to Estelle Denis and without calling into question the long careers of these artists, the choice of Aya Nakamura, if it were to be confirmed, is absolutely not surprising. And even less shocking. It is even logical, if we believe the dizzying figures of the career of the singer from Aulnay-sous-Bois. Since her debut in 2017, she is today the most listened to French-speaking female artist on the Spotify platform with 8.5 million monthly listeners, but also the most listened to French singer in the world.

3.7 million subscribers on Instagram, 7.5 on YouTube where her videos have tens of millions of views, 2 Victoires de la musique and 7 NRJ Music Awards... How can we not consider Aya Nakamura as the female artist the most essential of its generation? Popularity in France, to which is added incredible international success. Before her, few French artists have reached this milestone - we can cite David Guetta, DJ Snake or Daft Punk - and even fewer women.

Emmanuel Macron would therefore have, according to L'Express, personally chosen the interpreter of Djadja to sing at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games and would have asked her to cover another world-famous French singer... Edith Piaf. So no offense to the critics, who perfectly illustrate the fractures in our society and the break between generations, the choice of the President of the Republic is not surprising.