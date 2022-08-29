How to unlock the Dendro in Genshin Impact 3.0? Our guide

Genshin Impact 3.0 has arrived and with it the Sumeru region and the Dendro element. To unlock the latter and benefit from all its new abilities, here is a little guide to not biting beetles.

Genshin Impact has just moved into a new era with the arrival of the game's 3.0 update. On the menu, many new features including the new Sumeru region, attached to the Dendro element. However, the Dendro is new, and it's really rather strong, and it's especially the last of the major elements of the world of Teyvat that you still have to unlock. So, if you resume your character on Genshin Impact to discover the continent of Sumeru, what could be more natural than to wonder about where and how to unlock the Dendro for your Traveler or your Traveler? Not much, that's why we've prepared this mini-guide for you.

To explain to you in a fairly concise way how to unlock the Dendro for your Voyager or Traveler, it will suffice to specify that it is the same way as during your explorations of the previous zones of Genshin Impact. To unlock the Dendro on the traveler, and equip it on your main character, you will first need to go to the Sumeru region. You will then need to find one of the statues of the Archon Dendro, spread all over the region. Luckily, you will find one as soon as you arrive in the region. Once you have found one of these huge statues, all you have to do is interact with the statue by clicking on "Enter Resonance".

You will therefore obtain a first character with the Dendro element, with its abilities. The Dendro Traveler is also one of the best applicators of the element today. In all likelihood, the best applicator of the Dendro element will be the local Archon. The latter is called Kusanali and can be encountered by progressing in the history of Sumeru. He is the youngest of the Archons.