Inflation bonus 2022: which payment date in September?

PREMIUM INFLATION. 10 million households will receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros in a few days. Date, amount, beneficiaries... Know everything.

[Updated August 30, 2022 at 8:07 a.m.] The inflation bonus is not one of the very first measures put in place by the government to try to support the wallets of low-income households. The date of payment, and therefore the receipt of the transfer of 100 euros to your bank account should take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Depending on the deadlines applied by your bank, the sum may reach you a few days later, at the latest on Monday September 19. As a reminder, the sum of 100 euros will be accompanied by an additional 50 euros for each dependent child. The 10.8 million households most deprived in the face of inflation (6.1% in July over one year) in France are affected by this support measure. You are not sure if you are entitled to the inflation bonus? Here is the list of beneficiaries:

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 8 million French people concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. The exact date is not known, but this should take place "at the start of the school year" as indicated by the government spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire during a trip near Nantes on Thursday, June 29. The name of this new bounty has also changed. Exit the "inflation bonus", make way for the exceptional back-to-school aid.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.